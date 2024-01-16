Temple University employee stabbed in arm during 'unprovoked attack'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University employee was stabbed Tuesday morning in what university officials call an unprovoked attack.

Temple's public safety department say the incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Montgomery Ave.

The employee was stabbed in the right arm by a person who appeared to be in mental distress, the university said.

The suspect was last seen heading toward 8th Street.

Temple Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage and are currently surveilling the area. The Philadelphia Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

The employee was alert and conscious and was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to call 215-204-1234.

