WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Temple University employee stabbed in arm during 'unprovoked attack'

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 2:56PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University employee was stabbed Tuesday morning in what university officials call an unprovoked attack.

Temple's public safety department say the incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Montgomery Ave.

The employee was stabbed in the right arm by a person who appeared to be in mental distress, the university said.

The suspect was last seen heading toward 8th Street.

Temple Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage and are currently surveilling the area. The Philadelphia Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

The employee was alert and conscious and was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to call 215-204-1234.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW