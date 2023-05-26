WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Temple University students can earn class credits by working as Philadelphia lifeguard

There are six city pools, one within a mile radius of the North Philadelphia-based campus.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Friday, May 26, 2023 3:16AM
Temple University students can earn class credits by working as Philadelphia lifeguard
EMBED <>More Videos

As summer inches closer, the City of Philadelphia has a new partnership with Temple University to beef up its lifeguard roster.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As summer inches closer, the City of Philadelphia has a new partnership with Temple University to beef up its lifeguard roster.

Undergraduate students at Temple University can now earn three credits by spending their summer on a city pool deck.

RELATED | Philadelphia Parks & Recreation officials offer $1K bonus for new lifeguard hires

There are six city pools, one within a mile radius of the North Philadelphia-based campus.

Candidates are encouraged to enroll by June 1, which is about a week away.

To learn how to become a lifeguard in Philadelphia, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW