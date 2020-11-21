Temple University doctors seek Philadelphia residents to test one-dose COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials, including those from the government's vaccine development program Operation Warp Speed, said COVID-19 vaccines could be approved before the end of the year.
Philadelphia residents had differing opinions Friday on if they would be a participant in the test and take the vaccine.
"I'm not trusting that. It's not trustworthy to me," Shirley Freeman of West Philadelphia said.
"I have an autoimmune disease, so yeah, maybe," Alexis Roe of Center City said,
"Yes, I would because we've had other vaccines. I trust them," Patty Hyland of Ridley Park said.
To get back to normalcy, doctors with Operation Warp Speed and Temple University Hospital said it's going to take vaccines.
One of the vaccine tests is being conducted in Philadelphia.
Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, said, "Maybe this vaccine could be the third or fourth vaccine to be available for the US."
Slaoui toured the facilities at Temple University on Friday.
They're testing the effectiveness of a Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine.
"The two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are already showing an exceptional level of efficacy. So the vaccine tested here may very well be the next breakthrough in our fight against COVID-19," Dr. Slauoi said.
While Philadelphians are being asked to volunteer, not everyone is on board with that.
"If I see half of the population and they get (the vaccine), and I see if it's improving, then yes," Freeman said, adding, "I don't even get a flu shot."
But some did tell Action News they might contact Temple Health on Saturday to volunteer.
"If anyone is concerned about the speed with which any of this is being developed, I can tell you that I'm reassured it is being done with safety first," Dr. Nina Gentile of Temple University Hospital said.
Officials said if you choose to participate, it's rather simple.
If you're selected, you'll get the potential vaccine or a placebo and go about your daily routine.
"I encourage people to be as careful as they have been before they enrolled, assume you're in placebo," Gentile said.
Health officials said they are not yet sure if the vaccine would be needed to be taken each year or just once.
For more information: https://www.ensemblestudy.com/#!/