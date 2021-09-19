Large in-person events return at Linc, Kimmel Center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple Football hosted its first home game with fans since 2019, and those in attendance, from the band to students, were excited."I was up this morning at 4:45 cooking meatballs and getting the clams ready. I got here at 6 o'clock this morning, and I'm just so thrilled all these people showed up," said Rob Silk, who runs "Silky's Tailgate Café.The football stadium does have health and safety guidelines like a mask requirement in indoor spaces like restrooms and no cash at the Wells Fargo Center parking lot."Waiting for this for two years now. Great weather, great fans, looks like a great crowd," said Mark O'Donnell and Rick Kristoff, two members of the Temple Temperors.Fans say precautions are worth it if it means getting the chance to tailgate and watch the Owls. For some students, this is their first game ever."There' COVID-19 testing on campus for anybody, so you can do that whenever you want. You just have a schedule an appointment," said Lia O'Brien, a sophomore who missed out on her freshman year game experience.Guests of the Kimmel Cultural Campus's reopening also felt excited to come back for the first time in 18 months.To attend Arts Launch 2021, everyone had to show proof of vaccination and wear masks inside."We just want to be next to each other. There is nothing like experiencing a live, in-person performance, and seeing someone on stage dance, sing, play an instrument, and being able to feel that energy," said Leslie Patterson-Tyler, the senior director of media relations for the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.Temple fans say they're happy to bring energy back to football games.It is a doubleheader weekend at the Linc. The Eagles also have their home opener this weekend.It will be the first chance for a packed home game in almost two years.