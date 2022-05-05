Temple University celebrates first in-person graduations since 2019

The ceremonies will be held at the Liacouras Center, which has served as a COVID-19 testing site and vaccination clinic during the pandemic.
It will once again become the main venue for graduations.
Attendees will not be required to wear masks, but announcements are being made that no one will be shaking hands and everyone should minimize physical contact.
Students within some departments graduated Wednesday at the Liacouras Center, but Thursday kicks off the official university-wide celebration of in-person ceremonies.
Scenes from this morning’s #Temple2022 graduate ceremony where master’s and doctoral degrees were conferred, hugs were shared and celebration was in the air. 🍒 Graduates, this is only the beginning for you. pic.twitter.com/Y6P0CZYPBp— Temple College of Liberal Arts (@TULiberalArts) May 4, 2022
The Class of 2022 will take part in a special celebration Thursday at the Liacouras Center.
Graduating #Temple2022 Owls share what they are #TempleMade for 🦉#TempleTok https://t.co/IA9JJ4T8UA— Temple University (@TempleUniv) May 4, 2022
North Philadelphia's own Dawn Staley will be one of the commencement speakers.
Staley, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of South Carolina, recently led her team to another national championship this year.
The second commencement speaker on Thursday will be Kenneth Frazier, executive chair and former CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck.
Judith Faulkner, founder and CEO of healthcare software company Epic, will speak to graduates of the College of Public Health and School of Social Work at their ceremony on May 6.