Temple University students to protest, demand more safety on campus following officer death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of Temple University students plan to protest at the Bell Tower on Tuesday, calling for more safety on campus following the death of a Temple police officer.

The death of Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald on the university's campus is only the tip of the iceberg. According to students, assaults and robberies on or near campus have pushed people to demand change.

"We always have our guard elevated. We're always keeping our eyes in motion, always keeping our head on a swivel, always aware of our surroundings because you just never know," stated Nate Weinberg, a sophomore at Temple.

Weinberg is one of the organizers of the protest. He and his fellow classmates plan to ask for a change in leadership, improved campus safety, affordable on-campus housing, and more support for Temple police.

"One thing that stands true for Temple students and North Philadelphia community members and residents is that we all deserve to feel safe," said Weinberg.

Organizers said they declined an offer to meet with university leaders ahead of the protest.

Action News also reached out to university officials for comment.