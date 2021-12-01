Teen wanted for murder of Temple student surrenders to Philadelphia police

Seventeen-year-old Latif Williams was accompanied by a lawyer when he surrendered to police on Wednesday night.
Williams is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Samuel Collington of Prospect Park, Delaware County on Sunday during an apparent robbery near the North Philadelphia campus.
"We haven't seen the affidavit of probable cause. We are now conducting our own investigation. We don't think anyone should jump to conclusions about this case. An arrest is merely an arrest," said Williams' attorneys in a statement to Action News.
According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Williams was arrested and charged earlier this year for a gunpoint carjacking.
"However, a key witness for the Commonwealth did not appear in court, forcing our office to withdraw the case at that time. That incident, which took place in August, remains under active investigation, and our office continues to pursue accountability for that crime," a spokesperson said.
No one was injured in the August incident.
According to police, Collington had just parked his mother's SUV on Sunday afternoon near the 2200 block of N. Park Avenue after returning from Thanksgiving at his family's home.
Authorities said while he was unloading his things, a suspected robber snuck up on him and a struggle ensued.
According to police, Collington was shot in the chest and back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Molly Collington, Samuel's mother, told Action News her son wanted to make a difference in the world after he graduated.
"Our son was, and is, our hero and this senseless act crushes us," she said. "In his honor, we will do everything to make sure there is justice for Sam," she said.
The 21-year-old was a political science major who was set to graduate from Temple in just weeks.
His mother said he was a history buff and planned to help people by becoming a lawyer or politician.
On Tuesday night, Temple University announced it would be increasing its campus safety force by 50%.
A safety forum for parents, students, and community members will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m.