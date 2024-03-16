Vigil held for woman strangled to death inside Philadelphia home; neighbor arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges after allegedly strangling his neighbor to death on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Venango Street around 11:06 a.m. after the victim didn't show up to work.

Police say they found the victim, 43-year-old Tequesha Boxill, dead inside her residence.

Authorities arrested Boxill's neighbor, 55-year-old Allen Legree, who lives in an apartment in the same residence.

Tequesha Boxill

Legree is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice.

Loved ones who held a vigil Friday evening say it's not enough.

"She did not deserve this. Everybody out here knows how good of a person she was. She helped every day standing out here. She would have gave you the shirt off of her back," said Myah Nixon, a friend of the victim.

Allen Legree

"These senseless crimes got to stop. They got to stop," added Ora, another friend.

Friends and family claim Boxill repeatedly had concerns about Legree.

The motive behind Boxill's death remains unknown

In Pennsylvania, protection orders can only be issued against intimate partners or family members.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

