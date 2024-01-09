Defying the odds: Tess Rowland set to run half marathon after devastating crash

A former news reporter nearly lost her leg after being hit by a drunk driver, but she refused to be defeated.

A former news reporter nearly lost her leg after being hit by a drunk driver, but she refused to be defeated and is now running in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

HOUSTON, Texas -- In May 2021, Tess Rowland was on her way to work as a morning reporter when she was hit head-on by a drunk driver in Panama City, Florida.

"I went from being a happy, healthy 22-year-old who never broken a bone to needing a several emergency surgeries," Rowland said.

The right side of her body was severely damaged, and doctors were close to removing her leg. Despite the gravity of her injuries, Rowland refused to be defeated. She embarked on a challenging journey of recovery, undergoing extensive therapy to rehabilitate her leg.

"They (doctors) said initially I was going to have a limp just because of how bad the break was and here I am running," Rowland said.

Her perseverance has led her to an incredible milestone. This Sunday, she is set to participate in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

She is also focused on preventing drunk driving accidents. Rowland is the National President for MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.