RICHARDSON, Texas -- Instead of receiving gifts this year for her birthday, a Texas girl decided to give back to her local police department.In a selfless act of kindness, Adriana asked that her family and friends donate toys to local police dogs rather than give her birthday gifts.A photo shared by the Richardson Police Department showed little Adriana posing with the officers as she delivered the bags of toys to K9 units."Today Adriana brought Remi and Falco several toys that will be used to keep them having fun while they train and play. Happy birthday Adriana and on behalf of Remi and Falco, thank you," the department wrote.