Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

According to a release from his office, Abbott tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently," the statement read.

Abbott will isolate himself in the governor's mansion, where he will continue to be tested daily. He is said to be receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

According to his office, Abbott is currently not experiencing symptoms and everyone who has been in close contact with him has been notified. His wife, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, has tested negative.

