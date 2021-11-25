Cacia's Bakery continues turkey-cooking tradition in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday tradition of letting customers bring turkeys to be cooked continues at Cacia's Bakery in South Philadelphia.Dozens of people lined up long before sunrise on Thanksgiving outside of the bakery on West Ritner Street.Families entrusted the staff with the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving meals: the turkey."You bring it in stuff, in a metal roasting pan. We give you a number and we send you on your way," said Sam Cacia, owner of Cacia's Bakery.After five or six hours, people will have a roasted turkey with meat falling off the bone."Low and slow is the way to make it juicy and make it taste good," Cacia saidCacia said customers come back year after year."I've been coming here helping out since I was 12. I don't know anything else on Thanksgiving. I come here and do turkeys," Cacia said.Cacia also helped a few newcomers. Michael Emma was one of them and was the last person to bring in a turkey; number 92. He made it just in time."Well, my in-laws seasoned it and everything. I don't know nothing about that. I just bring it over and pay for it and eat it," Emma said.Emma said that having this option has made a huge difference this year."Actually, my oven is down right now so this is a big help to me," Emma said.There's a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving."It's a day to be with your family. After all the COVID and everything, it's a good day today. We all made through it and it's a beautiful thing," Emma said.Cacia said they've cooked more than 140 turkeys in the past and believes numbers will increase in years to come as the city overcomes the pandemic.