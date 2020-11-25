Many looking for smaller turkeys, pre-packaged meals for Thanksgiving 2020

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thanksgiving 2020 is shaping up to be quite different for many families."It's a whole new experience, but this year has been a whole new experience," said Mike Delorey, from Society Hill.For some, it will be a chance to see even more family without actually being in the same room."I am doing a Zoom call with all of my family all around the country," said Olivia Glenn, from Pennsauken.Many in the Delaware Valley are doing their best to follow CDC guidelines for turkey day get-togethers in the era of COVID-19."I'm staying at home. I normally go to Virginia, my daughter's house, but this year I'm staying home," said Carol Green, from Barrington.With so many smaller gatherings expected, the demand for simple and small meals has undoubtedly skyrocketed. At the Wegmans in Cherry Hill, many were taking advantage of the pre-made dinners."Turkey, stuffing, I think there are potatoes. There's a pie. I mean, everything. It's just simple," said Bridget Emunyan, from Westville.Some, like Mike Delorey, came over the bridge from Philadelphia to ensure there is no excess food on his table come Thursday."We only have three people coming to eat turkey. And so we actually went to the poultry stores in South Philly, the smallest they could give us was a 12-pound turkey, which is way too much," Delorey said.The only thing people don't want little of is their desserts. But even the famous Stock's Bakery is not totally spared from those looking for smaller portions."Since we opened, the line has been around the block and around the corner," said Kristine Stock-DeCcarles.The shop is just as busy as ever. Yet, you won't find any in the line complaining as this year has taught many to be appreciative of what they have."I'd rather do that this year, so we can celebrate next year," said customer Doc Correll.