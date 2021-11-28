holiday travel

Travelers head home after Thanksgiving holiday

Sunday is one of busiest travel days of the entire year.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday could be the busiest travel day since the start of the pandemic after TSA reported millions of passengers throughout the holiday week.

Officials are warning people to get to the airport early or risk missing their flights.

"We flew out of Orlando this morning and it was crazy, to say the least," said Donna Blatt, from King of Prussia.

She says she had to run to her gate to make her flight home after experiencing hours-long lines at the airport.

"Security lines were over an hour-long, just to check a bag was probably 30 minutes and we almost missed our flight," she said.

In 2019, before the pandemic, TSA checked more than 2.8 million people nationwide the Sunday after Thanksgiving, a record in the agency's 20-year history. Travel this year isn't expected to match that, but it still could be busy.

"Today, coming back at the airport. It was a lot of hesitation of getting to the check, where they check your bags," said James Carmichael from West Oak Lane.

AAA projected 630,000 Philadelphia-area residents would travel over Thanksgiving, most of them on the roads.

Traffic was already heavy on 95 north heading to New Jersey and 30th Street Station was bustling with travelers too, home after the holidays.

"Family is the most important thing, and the opportunity to be with them and fellowship with them and the camaraderie and the atmosphere of family," said Ralph Lytle from Harrisburg.

For travelers heading out of Philadelphia International Airport, officials are reminding the public that the economy lot is closed and parking is limited. Consider arriving three hours before your flight to find a spot in an alternate lot.
