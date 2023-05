Organization proposes training for teenagers to use social media safely

Experts also proposed limitations on content that could promote self-harm.

The American Psychological Association proposed that teenagers should receive training before they use social media.

Organization officials say it isn't necessarily good or bad for young people, but instruction is needed.

With supervision and training, officials believe teenagers can have a safe and healthy experience on social media platforms.

Other recommendations included tailoring social media usage to a child's age.

