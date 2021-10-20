PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand new season of "The Bachelorette" has begun and Michelle Young, a school teacher from Minnesota, is looking for love.
This isn't her first shot at love on the franchise. Michelle wasn't a match for Bachelor, Matt James.
But now, it's her turn to hand out the roses.
"I was all in," she said. "I think I've always been a person who is either in or out. I can't be half in, half out. When I decided to take this role on as the bachelorette, it meant that I was going to be all in. Yes, I'm smiling from ear to ear a lot of the time, but also there are going to be tears. There's going to be pain that everyone's going to see. But I'm definitely going to be taking the world with me on this crazy, crazy journey."
The 28-year-old said she was really impressed with the men she met and was surprised along the way.
Having been on the show before, she knows how the process works and she said she knows that it does work.
"I wouldn't have accepted the role as a bachelorette if I didn't think it could work," said Michelle. "I knew that if I stayed open, if I could challenge these men to stay open, and they were able to hold to that as well, some really beautiful things could happen."
And keep your eyes peeled tonight for a contestant from Philadelphia! Wharton student Jack Russell is one of 30 contestants who will compete for her heart this season.
"The Bachelorette" airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on 6abc.
'Bachelorette' Michelle Young is 'all in' on journey to find love
Michelle wasn't a match for Bachelor, Matt James. Now, it's her turn to hand out the roses.
THE BACHELORETTE
TOP STORIES
Show More