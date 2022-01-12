Brad Rutter talks about 'down to the wire' action on ABC's 'The Chase'

Do you want to know what happens nexxxt? 👀 Tune in for a new episode of #TheChase Wednesday at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/RuF0nD7EZV — The Chase (@thechaseabc) January 10, 2022

NEW YORK -- "The Chase" season 2 is underway and Brad Rutter says the episodes get more and more exciting.The ABC quiz show puts three competitors against the Chaser. Former "Jeopardy!" champions Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Rutter act as Chasers alongside longtime Chaser Mark "The Beast" Labbett."He's played more games of the chase than anybody. He does the show in Australia as well as England so that was good," Rutter said, "And he actually gave us a few tips on being a Chaser which really helped actually."While they all have their areas of strength, Rutter admits he does have one weakness when it comes to trivia lately."I'm in my 40s now so I have a tough time keeping up with the current pop charts so, I do a pretty good job of staying current but anytime there's something about current pop music I'm a little trepidatious," Rutter said.He said he's also been watching Amy Schneider and her now 30-day run on "Jeopardy!""She's obviously fantastic. There's sort of two schools of 'Jeopardy!' playing; the James Holzhauer school which is go for the big clues first and then try to double up on the daily doubles, but Amy plays a little more like Ken did back in the day where you sort of just go down the board and get the daily doubles when they show up and just build an insurmountable lead by the end of it," Rutter said.For fast-paced action, Rutter says you won't want to miss the rest of the season of "The Chase.""We just had so many great episodes that came right down to the wire," he said.