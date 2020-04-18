Education

Five catholic schools in the Diocese of Camden to close at end of school year

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Diocese of Camden announced Friday that five schools in the diocese will close at the end of the current school term on June 30, 2020.

The three elementary schools and two high schools are:

Good Shepherd Regional Elementary School in Collingswood
Saint Joseph Regional Elementary School in Hammonton
Cape Trinity Catholic School in Wildwood
Saint Joseph High School in Hammonton
Wildwood Catholic High School in Wildwood

Officials said the decision was influenced by years of dwindling community support, declining student enrollment and local fundraising.

Sources confirmed despite significant diocesan and parish financial support, it hasn't influenced a change to the decision.

"Closing a Catholic school is gut-wrenching for everyone involved, from the principal and pastor to the superintendent and bishop," said Dr. Bill Watson, superintendent of schools. "However, as stewards of the financial resources entrusted to us, we came to the difficult conclusion that low enrollment at these schools caused the strain on the funds available to become too great."

Saint Joseph High School had received loan support totaling $1.1 million but currently carries a debt of $6.6 million, officials said.

Officials say the schools would have suffered further negative impacts due to the economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic felt throughout the region.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcamden (new jersey)educationschoolsschool closings
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan helps pay for stranger's groceries at Montgomeryville Costco
Gov. Wolf outlines plan for eventual reopening of Pennsylvania
City of Philadelphia says there are no immediate plans to reopen
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Food delivery driver evades gunfire in Philadelphia
NJ officials hopeful outbreak leveling off, but urge distance
Philly nurse heading to COVID-19 hotspot
Show More
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
People looking for meaningful relationships during pandemic, experts say
Philly Proud: Fitness instructor uses painful past to help others
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Hospital ship ready for Philly COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News