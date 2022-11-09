Doctors seeing more flu cases earlier this year

The increase in infections is leaving hospitals strained with patients of all ages.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flu cases are surging to alarming levels in the tri-state and across the country.

Doctors are saying the rise in flu cases is coming earlier.

"We are seeing levels now that are higher than we usually see this time of year," said Dr. Katie Lockwood, a primary care pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "We're reaching levels of flu now that are near the peak from the 2019 season pre-pandemic."

"We're seeing in the adult emergency departments 130% of our predicted volume, and our pediatric volume is like 150-160% of what we normally see," added Dr. Dennis Guest, the vice president of Clinical Operations for Virtua Health Emergency Services.

A map from the CDC shows New Jersey with high activity level at the end of October. Pennsylvania and Delaware show low or minimal activity level.

The New Jersey Department of Health data shows positive flu tests in the state doubled in the span of a week at the end of October.

Last week, the U.S. had just over 7,500 confirmed flu cases, up about 62% from the week before.

Doctors say it is not too late to get your flu shot.

"All my friends have gotten their flu shot and nobody has gotten sick or felt bad from the shot," said Anthony Farma of Cherry Hill, who got his flu shot about two weeks ago.

In children, pediatricians say to be on the lookout for gastrointestinal symptoms that often come with influenza.

"Because these symptoms happen more commonly in children, and particularly in infants who can get dehydrated easily, it's important if you think your child has the flu, or any cold really, that you keep them well-hydrated," said Lockwood.

Doctors say this doesn't bode well for respiratory diseases this winter.

"I think it's going to get much worse. I really do. I think the predictive models are going to be a bad flu season, a bad winter," said Guest.

Doctors say hand washing and staying home when you're sick can go a long way.

Guest says to only go to the emergency room if you have trouble breathing or are in distress.

Otherwise, call on your family doctor.