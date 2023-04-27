Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone talk about 'The Goldbergs' series finale

Jennifer Matarese interviews Wendi McLendon-Covey and Sean Giambrone about the series finale of The Goldbergs.

NEW YORK -- We've seen "The Goldbergs" through the '80s and after a decade, it's time to say goodbye.

ABC's "The Goldbergs" is ending with the conclusion of its 10th season.

"We've had a very tearful month!" Wendy McLendon-Covey, "Beverly", said about filming the final episodes.

The family has been through many changes over the years. The kids have grown up before viewers', and their costars, eyes.

"What an honor, it's been such an honor to watch them, and it seems like only yesterday this little kitten named Sean Giambrone shows up to steal all of our hearts on set," McLendon-Covey said.

"I hadn't met anyone yet and seeing everyone on set in their full wardrobe and everything was cool," Giambrone said as he reminisced about his first day of shooting with the cast as "Adam Goldberg."

With the loss of a father and grandfather on the show came the addition of a new baby girl for Erica.

Beverly's role has changed from smother to grandsmotherer.

The series is going to go out with a bang. Titled "Bev to the Future," it's one take on the '80s that fans have been waiting for.

When Adam takes Beverly to her high school reunion, a la "Back to the Future," he tries to end a reality where she winds up with the wrong man.

Meanwhile, Barry and Joanne make a surprising decision to prove the seriousness of their relationship.

"I think the finale sets the stage for a lot of fan fiction to be written," McLendon-Covey said. "There's some loose ends. I don't want to say loose ends, but it goes in three different directions that are kind of interesting and kind of leave it open for us to have a movie later on or a holiday special or something."

"The Goldbergs" Series Finale Airs Wednesday, May 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

You'll never miss us because we'll never be off air," McLendon-Covey said of the show being in syndication. "We'll live forever on Hulu."