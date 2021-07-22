nonprofit

Local nonprofit empowers 24 breast cancer survivors with photo shoot in Philadelphia

Nationally renowned photographer Charise Isis turned her lens to breast cancer patients, and survivors for her nonprofit.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An emotional, empowering photoshoot in Wilmington, Delaware, showed off the absolute beauty of survival.

Nationally renowned photographer Charise Isis turned her lens to breast cancer patients, and survivors for her nonprofit called The Grace Project.

"I think what happens deep down is you're asking yourself to accept the scars in your journey and the things that have happened to you," said Isis. "There's a real transformative thing that happens as I'm photographing people. There really is a shift towards an acceptance of how their body is now, the changes that they have."

Isis hosted a photo session Thursday at the Marian Coffin Gardens at Gibraltar in Wilmington, Delaware, with a theme centered around "greek goddesess."

The mission is to help the women achieve a greater level of body acceptance following their cancer battle and heal emotionally overall.

"It does help, but more importantly, I want women who look like me to see that we're still beautiful after we have mastectomies," said Roberta Albany, a breast cancer survivor from Royersford, Pa.

A total of 24 cancer survivors, both men, and women from the Philadelphia area, participated in Thursday's event.

Isis hopes to one day display all of her photos in one huge exhibit.

