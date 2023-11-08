The Ground in Fishtown is a coffee shop that also sells plants and gifts.

The Ground is a unique spot for coffee, tea, snacks, plus plants and gifts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Michelle Miller and Molly Kiriacoulacous first became friends, they were both consultants in fast-paced, impersonal business careers.

When the pandemic hit, they decided to make career pivots to open a shop that combined their personal passions.

Now, they are co-owners of a unique spot in Kensington called The Ground - a coffee shop that also sells plants and gifts.

All plants are sourced from Pennsylvania, the gifts are knick-knacks the owners have used and enjoy, and beverages include bubble teas and coffees with exotic flavors like pistachio rose.

For a sweet treat, the Croffle is a cross between a croissant and a waffle topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

The Oh Mommy Breakfast Sandwich offers a combination of steamed egg, turkey bacon, avocado and tomato, topped with a savory salt blend and Japanese mayo.

The Ground - Coffee, Plants, Gifts | Instagram | Facebook

2000 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

215-867-4581

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends