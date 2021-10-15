Matt Damon, Ben Affleck team up again with new film ‘The Last Duel’

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time in over two decades, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have teamed up once again, co-writing and co-starring in the brand new medieval drama, "The Last Duel."The film is the true story of the last legally sanctioned duel to the death in France and it brought Damon and Affleck back together for the first time since "Good Will Hunting" in 1997.They call it a film of female empowerment, one that is centuries old, but also feels hauntingly of the moment.Jodie Comer plays Marguerite de Carrouges, a woman who comes forward with an unthinkable crime committed by her husband's friend."She is the only real person we can rely on for the truth," said Comer.This true tale is told in three parts, first by the two men."The women are largely ignored and overlooked in those in those first two acts," said Damon. "At that time, women weren't even considered people, they were considered property."The third chapter is Marguerite's."Her story is a great story," said Affleck. "That it happens to be a true story makes it even better because the audience knows this is real. This took place."The cast is very aware how relevant this age-old story feels."I think this story really exposes the fact that we have come so far in many ways, and yet have learned so little," said Comer.Affleck and Damon were inspired to let the truth be told and they say they are thrilled to be working together again."You're lucky to get to do like the job that you love. You're really, really lucky to do it with people that you love and admire," said Affleck.For "The Last Duel," they team up with Oscar-nominated writer and director Nicole Holofcener for this epic story of vanity, pride and the notion of chivalry."It's really not about protecting the woman at all," said Holofcener. "It's about winning a duel and saving face."The film is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars two-time Academy Award nominee, Adam Driver."The Last Duel" is now playing in theaters.For full interviews with the cast of "The Last Duel," head to our 6abc family of streaming apps. Matt and Ben talk about their 30-plus year friendship and the Boston natives even take a few stab at Flyers fans.