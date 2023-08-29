'The Lion King' cast visits Philadelphia Zoo

The cast of "The Lion King" visited the Philadelphia Zoo to meet their real-life "counterparts" from the show.

Cast members got a personal tour from staff at the zoo and also had the opportunity to feed some of the animals, including the giraffes.

Some of the stars from the show said when preparing for their roles, they watched a lot of YouTube videos to be able to mimic animal movements.

But coming to the zoo is a reminder of the art they put on stage at the Academy of Music.

Disney's "The Lion King" is playing right now at the Academy of Music and runs until September 10.

