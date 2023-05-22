Halle Bailey honored to make history as Disney's first Black Ariel

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with Bailey, who says she's ready to give this iconic princess a new voice.

Disney's live-action version of the 1989 animated classic 'The Little Mermaid' hits theaters on Friday.

This highly-anticipated film is also marking a moment in Disney history with Halle Bailey as the first Black Ariel.

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with Bailey, who says she's ready to give this iconic princess a new voice.

In fact, Bailey says having this character in her childhood would have "changed my life."

Judging by the viral videos and the hugs she's getting everywhere she goes, the world is ready for Halle's Ariel.

"I'm just honored and grateful, especially to see the little children's reactions," Bailey says. "It just fills me with so much pride and joy."

Bailey has been singing and acting since she was 3 years old.

Famously half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle, and a regular on 'Grown-ish,' the 23-year-old Bailey knows that being Disney's first Ariel of color is groundbreaking.

"It's almost healing to the inner child in me," she says, "the one who is 5 years old and watching 'The Little Mermaid' on repeat. When I see their reactions to me, someone who looks like them, and them saying 'I can be a princess because she looks like me,' it brings tears to my eyes. It makes me so emotional."

She says she wishes 5-year-old Halle could see her now.

"I think she would be blown away," Bailey says.

Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian, the crab. He agrees that the gravity of this moment is magical.

"To watch this young woman put this entire movie on her back and just carry it away is so phenomenal," Diggs says. "I found myself very, very emotional."

Halle says she even learned a few things from Ariel.

"Even though it may be scary, and the road may be tough, go for it," Bailey says. "I'm taking those lessons from Ariel and applying it to Halle today as I go into this adulthood journey of mine."

Director Rob Marshall says from the moment he heard her sing at the very first audition, he knew she was the one.

He says she "claimed the role for herself."

