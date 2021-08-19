'Party in the Park' at the Mann Center recognizes community heroes

It's the biggest fundraising night of the year for the Mann.
Some were recognized during the event, including Dr. Ala Stanford, who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. She was overcome with emotion when honored.
"It was my vision and initiative but I have a strong group of doctors, nurses, clinicians and non-clerical people that make this work," said Dr. Stanford.
Philanthropist Ed Satell of the Satell Institute was also honored Wednesday night. He's also an advocate for musical education and partner with the Mann.
"It's our community. We ought to make it better. People did it for us and it's our job to continue on with that," said Satell.
The Mann's longstanding corporate sponsor PECO was also recognized.
"Movies at the Mann" was held at the Mann after the honors. The selection was the classic "E.T."
Playing the film's score was the Mann Center Festival Orchestra.
Laura Smith and the kids came ready in case of rain.
"It's such a great opportunity to get out and do something while being safe. It's outside and spread out. We love the orchestra," said Smith of the city's Roxborough neighborhood.
Wednesday night Action News spoke with plenty of families thrilled to see an old classic.
Dr. Stanford also wanted to stress that the fight against COVID is far from over yet. She's recommending everyone get a booster shot of the vaccine.
"After September 20 we all need to be rolling up ourselves again," said Dr. Stanford.
The Movies at the Mann series isn't over yet. There's one more date set for September 25 at 8 pm. They'll be showing the "Black Panther."