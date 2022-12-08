Ambler actor stars in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

Season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is now streaming on Disney+.

The franchise stars 16-year-old Maxwell Simkins from Ambler, Montgomery County as Nick "The Stick" Ganz, in this new generation of stories based on the classic hockey film.

Simkins says he was inspired to act watching Disney Channel shows, and he's since appeared in 'Bizaardvark' and 'Kim Possible' on that network, and now, he's a "Mighty Duck."

"It's a crazy feeling just to know that I'm able to impact people's lives for the better," Simkins says of his ability to connect with young fans the way he did with his favorite Disney stars.

"It's crazy."

Our Alicia Vitarelli first interviewed Maxwell eight years ago right here at 6abc. He was 8 years old and starring in a film called "Love, The Coopers."

It was his first-ever TV interview. That was half his life ago.

"It's surreal," Simkins says. "So much time has flown by and I've been able to accomplish so many things. I'm very proud of everything I've done."

He's also very honest about his own struggles, hoping to inspire other kids along his journey.

"I've dealt with some bullies and had some problems here and there, like everyone has," Simkins says. "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter how many times you get knocked down, but how many times you stand back up. I think that really shows character and strength. I think that matters more than anything."

Maxwell says humor got him through his own tough times, and he tries to pay that forward by making other people laugh.

He's also a musician and a rapper.

