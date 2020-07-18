Mutter Museum reopens for fist time since March shutdown

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capacity is limited to 50 people and everyone over the age of two must wear a mask.
All tickets must be purchased online and are timed. For a limited time, only general admission tickets will be available at $20.
Increased sanitation stations will be available throughout the museum and masks will be available for purchase.
Social distancing between groups of visitors will be enforced by museum staff.
"Over the past few months, we have been working to create new operating procedures to keep our visitors and staff safe. We established these procedures through discussions with key staff and medical professionals in partnership with consultant firm, ECRI, and following recommendations from federal, state, and city health officials. We have made these changes to our operations to prioritize the health and safety of our visitors and staff," the museum said.
