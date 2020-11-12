Community & Events

PHeaST: A Harvest party goes virtual, brings famous recipes to your home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Friday , The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is throwing its annual PHeaST: A Harvest Party.

It's virtual this year, but it's still a delicious event for a good cause in the city.

Alicia Vitarelli is the emcee. She will be hanging out with Nathalie Richan, chef/owner at both Suraya and Café La Maude.

She'll be sharing four of her family's Lebanese recipes from her home kitchen.

"We're still going to have a party," said Nicole Juday Rhoads, who is the director of engagement at PHS. "It should still be something that will inspire people and gives them a little something to do over the weekend. Everyone will get all the recipes."

The money raised will help PHS's year-round efforts to create a cleaner, healthier, more beautiful region and maintain community gardens.

It will also go toward their Harvest program, which teaches people locally how to grow their food and share their excess with others.

Rhoads says the need is greater than it's ever been before.

"With everything happening with our economy, and with supply chains breaking down, people were feeling really anxious," said Rhoads. "We want them to know that you can grow your own food, and you can start a garden, even if you've never done it before."

Again, PHeaST is happening Friday at 6:30 p.m.

6abc is a proud sponsor of the event.
