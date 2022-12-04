A Philly POPS Christmas returns to the Kimmel Center for final season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philly POPS Christmas has become a holiday tradition for many.

This year's show features solo, duet, and group performances of more than 20 holiday songs.

Mandy Gonzalez, fresh off her six-year run in the Broadway production of "Hamilton," has returned as a guest vocalist.

She's joined by fellow Broadway star, Jordan Donica.

This is Mandy's fourth year singing with the POPS for Christmas, and it's Jordan's first.

There will be classic carols along with familiar pop songs.

"You're also going to get a little soul and funk and some Christmas songs you may not know," says Donica.

The POPS are joined on stage by more than 300 artists, including The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, the Philadelphia Boys Choir and the St. Thomas Gospel Choir.

There will also be a special performance from Santa Claus.

