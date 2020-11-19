Here's how Blue Mountain plans to keep riders safe this season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7046393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

PALMERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ski resorts in Pennsylvania like Blue Mountain are coming up with ways to keep guests safe as they anticipate families choosing to hit the slopes for socially distanced outdoor activities during the pandemic."You came here to ski, let's spend as much time outside as possible," said Ashley Seier, the marketing manager of Blue Mountain Resort.As snowmaking starts to ramp up at ski resorts in the Poconos, they have safety precautions to implement during the pandemic. Some of those precautions include social distancing while waiting in line at the ski lift, wearing a mask and only riding the lift with people you came with."It's so cold outside anyway, you're going to appreciate that mask," said Seier. "But then of course everyone needs to wear a mask when entering our lodges."Inside, there are no jacket and pant rentals this year, but they have ramped up sanitation efforts on boots and helmets, and have sneeze guards up as you purchase at Blue Mountain.If you get food inside, tables have a dining limit. Food trucks and online ordering will also be available so families can eat in their cars.The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is anticipating people coming out this season."We're actually seeing guests like at the Pocono Mountains, because it's something you can naturally socially distance with, with all the outdoor activities," said Chris Barrett, the president and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.Even though Blue Mountain isn't open yet, people Action News spoke with said they are coming for the view."We love it, we've been here throughout the summer for lunch," said Diane Wargo of Whitehall."I feel safe. I think the way the restaurants are handling it keeping people apart. I'm not worried one little bit," added Susan Brown from Kresgeville.There's no walk-up bar service in Pennsylvania, but you can bring food outside to enjoy at one of the tables that have been distanced six feet apart.There is no set date yet on when Blue Mountain will be open for skiers.