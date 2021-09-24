Nathan Fillion talks about 'The Rookie' season 4, premiering Sunday on ABC

NEW YORK -- "The Rookie" returns to the ABC lineup this Sunday night, and viewers can get set for a new season with a cop on the move!ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders talked to Nathan Fillion about playing a man who treasures his badge.How long will John Nolan be a Rookie?Right now, as it stands, you're going to see in the new season, he becomes a P2. He has earned the respect and all the accolades that come along with that and the responsibilities. He's made some mistakes - there are certain aspects of policing he'll never be able to do because of those mistakes - but I think he's going to find his own path, and a new path that he likes.How is the body handling all this action?I used to hear from my knees every once in a while, 'Hey, just so you know, maybe two more takes and that's it.' I used to get that a lot, now I hear from them all the time. And if there's a shot where it's John Nolan running down the street as fast as he can, it's probably not me. It's probably my double.