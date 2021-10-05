The RZA talks about 'Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga' streaming on Hulu

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Streaming right now on Hulu, a brand new season of "Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga."
It follows the rappers and recording artists who came together in the early 1990's New York City, torn between music and crime.
Alicia Vitarelli chatted with one of the founding members about their journey that's featured in this series.
Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, tells it straight: their success story may have been unlikely, but it is not impossible.
He wants young people out there to know, there is a way out and a way up, but it comes with work.
"Us, as Wu-Tang, we realized that we were headed down the wrong path," said The RZA. "We decided to change our polarity and go down the positive path. One of the one of the biggest things I hope that this show does is inspire somebody else to realize, 'Yo, I can actually persevere through this.'"
In our chat, we talk about Wu-Tang's 30-year journey, this tough year, and rising crime on our streets here in Philadelphia.
"Philadelphia is one of the coolest cities. Gamble and Huff inspired me so much. It's such a great city. To the young people out there: turn that negative energy to positive and be patient. Add a little bit of patience and watch what sprouts," said The RZA.
"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" Season 2 is streaming now on Hulu with new episodes every Wednesday.
Watch the full interview with The RZA right now on our family of streaming apps.
