'The Sarap Shop' promotes togetherness with feel-good Filipino flavors

SAN FRANCISCO -- For Bay Area couple Kristen Brillantes and JP Reyes, food is a love language. So, instead of throwing a big wedding to celebrate their relationship, the duo bought a food truck to share their favorite Filipino flavors and encourage community togetherness.
"We got the truck instead of getting married, it was the same cost," said Co-founder and CEO Brillantes. "Now, we have our second location inside of the Chase Center and have expanded to catering."
The popular food truck serves up Filipino-American comfort food, including lumpia, noodles, adobo, sisig, and more. The shop also bottles its 100% plant-based and gluten-free sauces, as well as its acclaimed Halo Halo Milktea.
At the heart of the business is the idea of co-creation over competition, in an effort to contribute to the growth and well-being of the community.
"What I found to be uniquely different about us as first-gen business owners is that we're actively trying to help each other," said Brillantes. "When we do food festivals, we make sure that our menus don't overlap or that if they do we like encourage everybody to try each other's dishes."
Through their unique and tasty offerings, the couple continues to grow a business that encourages community togetherness.
"Our ultimate goal is to work with each other, just to be around each other and vibe off of everyone's energy," said Reyes.
"It's been a really great experience of togetherness that feels like we're also pouring back into a community and getting to make new memories together," adds Brillantes.
For more information, visit thesarapshop.com and follow @thesarapshop on Instagram.
