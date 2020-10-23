St. Joseph's Prep moves to virtual after multiple COVID cases

PHILADELPHIA -- St. Joseph's Prep has suspended in-person classes until Monday, Nov. 2 after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19.In a letter to parents sent out Thursday, the school said approximately 30% of students and colleagues are quarantining.The school advised parents to keep an eye out for symptoms of coronavirus.Virtual instruction, which began Friday, follows the school's normal weekly schedule.All sports and activities are canceled through Friday, October 30."We consider the health of our school community to be of extreme importance and will be working to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the school said.