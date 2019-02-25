The True Philadelphia Podcast with Matt O'Donnell: CHOP CEO Madeline Bell

By
Madeline Bell started her career as a nurse at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Today, she is one of the most powerful female executives in the Philadelphia area, overseeing 16,000 CHOP employees and a budget of $3 billion.

Matt spoke to Bell at her University City office about: obstacles women face in their careers, the "impostor syndrome," how she deals with Mondays, the childhood obesity epidemic, young people's use of smartphones and social media and why being bored is actually healthy.

Stream this latest episode of the True Philadelphia Podcast on iTunes right now.

And check out Matt's previous podcast episodes, including his "Ask Me Anything" conversation with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
