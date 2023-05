Delaware County cafe hosts 'puppy shower' for service dogs in training for veterans in need

Ashton and Stryker are part of a trio of pups in training to assist military veterans.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The White Dog Cafe in Wayne, Delaware County hosted a "puppy shower" for a pair of service dogs in training on Sunday.

Ashton and Stryker are part of a trio of pups in training to assist military veterans who suffer from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other combat-related disabilities.

The Alpha Bravo Canine Company raises, trains, and donates dogs for free to veterans in need.