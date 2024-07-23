Suspect sought after litter of puppies found dead at golf course in Chester County

Suspect sought after litter of puppies found dead at golf course in Chester County

Suspect sought after litter of puppies found dead at golf course in Chester County

Suspect sought after litter of puppies found dead at golf course in Chester County

Suspect sought after litter of puppies found dead at golf course in Chester County

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty on Monday night.

Officers say they found a litter of dead puppies dumped on a golf course in Caln Township, Pennsylvania.

The puppies were discovered on the Ingleside Golf Course near the Route 30 bypass.

Investigators believe the animals were left there within 24 hours of their discovery.

Brandywine SPCA officials say they were unable to determine a cause of death at this time.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the SPCA's tipline at 484-302-0018.