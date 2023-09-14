Up-close look at thermal technology that helped locate escaped convict in Chester County

State police and Teledyne Flir said thermal imaging has been used to help find missing boaters or hikers.

The Action News Investigative Team got an up-close look at the technology that brought a two-week manhunt to an end on Wednesday.

Though it was a police K-9 that subdued escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante, it was a plane equipped with thermal imaging that spotted the fugitive in the first place.

Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. After his escape, he spent 14 days hiding in Chester County, evading police by breaking into homes, changing his appearance, and even stealing a rifle.

State police are not releasing the thermal images that helped to capture Cavalcante.

SEE ALSO | Escaped Pa. prisoner had plans to carjack driver and head to Canada as manhunt intensified

But, a video shows images of another criminal trying to elude authorities in the thick brush of Florida.

"I was told it was a pretty clear image there," said Lt. Adam Reed, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police. "They were able to see him."

Chris Bainter is with the California-based company, Teledyne Flir, which markets the technology and sells it to law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, the military, and others around the world.

"We were one of the first people to commercialize the technology," said Bainter.

He said this is what the camera would look like mounted to a plane used in the Cavalcante search.

RELATED | Store employee, residents recount shocking capture of escaped murder convict in Chester Co.

"In giving them situational awareness, not only does it help them detect persons in this situation, but also better plan so they can minimize or help de-risk some of those situations," said Bainter.

State police said there were challenges incorporating the technology over the past two weeks, such as 90-degree weather, which is similar to body heat, heavy foliage, and tree canopies.

"So if there is such a dense brush that there is no light, because infrared is just another wavelength of light to be seen through that foliage, it's going to be a problem," said Bainter.

State police and Teledyne Flir said thermal imaging has been used to help find missing boaters or hikers, even African poachers. Some home inspectors also use it to find gaps in temperature around houses.

But right now, around here, it's gained notoriety as the tool that helped to capture Cavalcante.

"It was critical in locating and really pinpointing that search area and ultimately led to his capture," said Lt. Reed.