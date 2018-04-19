Thieves steal 22 guns from Upper Darby shooting range

Guns stolen in Delco heist. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
The search is on to find the suspects in a gun heist at a Delaware County shooting range.

It happened at the Double Action indoor shooting range on Industrial Drive in Upper Darby.

Investigators say four men used a circular saw to cut a hole in the roof sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

They say the thieves broke open a case and ran out the back door with 22 handguns.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says they have surveillance video but it has yielded limited information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

