NTSB releases new details on deadly South Jersey plane crash

A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday for 23-year-old Thomas Gibson.
According to the NTSB, Gibson took off from the Paramount Air Airport around 9:36 a.m. on July 16.
Gibson, who was piloting a Piper PA-12, did a 180-degree turn to pick up a banner after taking off, which is standard practice, according to the NTSB.
But federal investigators say Gibson missed the banner pick-up and ultimately crashed the plane.
The NTSB says a full report on the crash could take 12 to 24 months to complete.
According to his obituary, Gibson was born in Washington Township and lived in several South Jersey communities, including Ocean City.
He graduated from Shawnee High School in 2017 and graduated from Marywood University in 2021.
"Thommy was very athletic and loved many sports and activities such as soccer, lacrosse, basketball, paintball, and golf. Aviation was his passion. His friends were his world, and Lauren Fritzsch was the love of his life," the obituary read.
A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, July 21, at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point, New Jersey.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. until the time of his service at 6 p.m.