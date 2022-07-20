plane crash

NTSB releases new details on deadly South Jersey plane crash

The crash happened around 9:36 a.m. at the Paramount Airfield in Middle Township, New Jersey.
By Brandon Longo
EMBED <>More Videos

Pilot dead after plane crash in Cape May County

MIDDLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Family and friends will gather to remember the pilot who was killed in a plane crash over the weekend in South Jersey.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday for 23-year-old Thomas Gibson.

According to the NTSB, Gibson took off from the Paramount Air Airport around 9:36 a.m. on July 16.

Gibson, who was piloting a Piper PA-12, did a 180-degree turn to pick up a banner after taking off, which is standard practice, according to the NTSB.

But federal investigators say Gibson missed the banner pick-up and ultimately crashed the plane.

The NTSB says a full report on the crash could take 12 to 24 months to complete.

According to his obituary, Gibson was born in Washington Township and lived in several South Jersey communities, including Ocean City.

He graduated from Shawnee High School in 2017 and graduated from Marywood University in 2021.

"Thommy was very athletic and loved many sports and activities such as soccer, lacrosse, basketball, paintball, and golf. Aviation was his passion. His friends were his world, and Lauren Fritzsch was the love of his life," the obituary read.

A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, July 21, at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point, New Jersey.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. until the time of his service at 6 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middle townshipntsbplane crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
2 planes collide at airport near Las Vegas, killing 4 people
Experts combing site of fiery plane crash in Greece
Pilot dead after plane crash in Cape May County
Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season
Family demands Sesame Place do more amid racism claims
Person of interest in custody after rape at SEPTA station
Shark appearing to be great white washes up on Long Island beach
What to expect at the 2022 ESPY Awards
Police investigate string of armed robberies in Fairmount
Student-run farm stand open all summer
Show More
Suspect in rape at Center City law firm back in Philly, $3M bail set
Sneak Peek inside the Domes at The Oval XP
Tractor-trailer carrying Halloween candy catches fire on I-78
Philabundance volunteers take part in statewide PA Day celebration
Trump attends the funeral of his first wife, Ivana, in NYC
More TOP STORIES News