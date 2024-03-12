Delaware gym owner accused of having sexual relationship with 17-year-old employee

Thomas Keaton faces several charges, including first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree rape.
DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware gym owner is in jail after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenager, according to police.
Officers say the teen was an employee at the man's gym.
The 31-year-old owns Legends Elite Gym in Dover.
Police say he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old employee in 2023 from February to March.
Keaton turned himself in on Tuesday, according to investigators.