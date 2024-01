1st public elementary school built in North Philadelphia in more than 70 years opens to students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first new public elementary school built in North Philadelphia in more than 70 years is opening its doors to students Wednesday.

School district and elected leaders cut the ribbon for the new Thomas M. Peirce School building two weeks ago.

The multi-million dollar, 77-thousand square foot building at 23rd and West Cambria Streets will serve 500 pre-K through 5th grade students.