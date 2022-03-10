fatal shooting

Funeral held for 12-year-old shot, killed by Philadelphia police officer

The officer involved in the shooting has suspended with intent to dismiss.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Funeral held for 12-year-old shot, killed by Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A community in South Philadelphia gathered on Thursday to remember a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a plainclothes police officer.

A second viewing and funeral services for Thomas Siderio Jr. were held at the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Police have said Siderio was shot in the back by an officer and died at the hospital minutes later. The shooting came moments after a bullet was fired into an unmarked police car that had just turned on its police emergency lights, police said.

Police have said Siderio was armed, and that he is the one who fired the bullet into the police vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday that the officer is being suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss for violations of the use of force policy.



Questions have been raised about whether Siderio still had the gun in his possession when he was shot. Original reports from police said they recovered the gun, which had been reported stolen.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that she could not comment on where the gun was recovered or whether Siderio had tossed it prior to being shot.

J. Conor Corcoran, a lawyer representing Siderio's family, said they believe the boy was "murdered at close range."

EMBED More News Videos

The Philadelphia police officer who shot a 12-year-old last week, after several officers were shot at during an investigation, will be fired.



The officer who shot Siderio was suspended with intent to dismiss for violating the department's use of force policy.

Outlaw declined to say the specific violations but said the department has rules against excessive use of force and allowing for a proportionate response to the resistance being met.

The name of the officer is being withheld by the department because of what Outlaw said is an ongoing investigation into threats against the four officers who were present at the shooting.

Several investigations are still ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaofficer injuredpolice involved shootingfatal shootingshootoutshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Shooters fired at car 'in every direction' in Philly homicide: Police
Police ID man killed after more than 30 shots fired at vehicle
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
Mother, son charged in 2020 fatal shooting at Bucks recycling facility
TOP STORIES
Couple charged with trespassing for spending night inside Target store
Driver charged in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Calls to suspend gas taxes in Pa., across U.S. grow as prices surge
Philly man in fight with city after recycling truck damages car
LIVE: Jussie Smollett update: Actor's sentencing scheduled today
Show More
Philadelphia jewelry store owner pleads guilty to money laundering
Man sentenced for Planned Parenthood fire bombing in DE
Police: Fire erupts during shooting investigation in Kensington
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
More TOP STORIES News