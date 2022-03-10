Funeral held for 12-year-old shot, killed by Philadelphia police officer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11632900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday that the officer is being suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss for violations of the use of force policy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A community in South Philadelphia gathered on Thursday to remember a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a plainclothes police officer.A second viewing and funeral services for Thomas Siderio Jr. were held at the Lighthouse Baptist Church.Police have said Siderio was shot in the back by an officer and died at the hospital minutes later. The shooting came moments after a bullet was fired into an unmarked police car that had just turned on its police emergency lights, police said.Police have said Siderio was armed, and that he is the one who fired the bullet into the police vehicle.Questions have been raised about whether Siderio still had the gun in his possession when he was shot. Original reports from police said they recovered the gun, which had been reported stolen.Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that she could not comment on where the gun was recovered or whether Siderio had tossed it prior to being shot.J. Conor Corcoran, a lawyer representing Siderio's family, said they believe the boy was "murdered at close range."The officer who shot Siderio was suspended with intent to dismiss for violating the department's use of force policy.Outlaw declined to say the specific violations but said the department has rules against excessive use of force and allowing for a proportionate response to the resistance being met.The name of the officer is being withheld by the department because of what Outlaw said is an ongoing investigation into threats against the four officers who were present at the shooting.Several investigations are still ongoing.