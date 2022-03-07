police-involved shooting

Shooting of 12-year-old by Philadelphia police under "careful" investigation, DA says

District Attorney Larry Krasner said he expects developments in the case this week.
EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting of 12-year-old by police under "careful" investigation: DA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's District Attorney has addressed last week's deadly police shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

Larry Krasner said on Monday the shooting is under, quote, "close and careful" investigation.

He said he expects developments in the case this week, and has been in close communication with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Last Tuesday night an officer shot Thomas Siderio in the back after someone fired a bullet into a patrol car, shattering the window.

Two officers got out of the vehicle and fired at Siderio, who police say was still in possession of his gun.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old was shot and killed by officers after police came under fire in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night.



Krasner said Monday he reviewed video from the shooting but said he could not reveal what he saw.

"I have seen some video and it would be very inappropriate in the middle of an investigation when there is the potential of interviews of witnesses, for me to speak at length about evidence in this case," Krasner said.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphialarry krasnerpolice involved shootingshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
12-year-old killed by police gunfire after officers fired upon
Police: Man stabbed aunt even after being tased; then shot by officer
Officers fatally shoot man who stabbed his aunt to death: Police
TOP STORIES
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty thunderstorms possible
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
Neighbor describes horrific scene after 2 kids, mom stabbed in Mayfair
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Police ID 3 young men found shot to death in Philly
Show More
Author R. Eric Thomas' 'Backing Track' playing at Arden Thearre
Here's what you'll see at the Philadelphia Auto Show
Gas prices continue to surge past $4 per gallon across Philly area
Man behind GameStop mania coming for Bed Bath, Beyond stock
Brittney Griner Russia: US ready to help WNBA player arrested
More TOP STORIES News