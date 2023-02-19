Dance for a Cure - Live from THON 2023

  • Watch Now

6abc's annual special on THON, the nation's largest student-run philanthropy.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Penn State's THON and the magic of the weekend has taken its grip inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

It's all to raise money for Four Diamonds, which directly helps young patients fighting childhood cancer.

The organization covers the cost of treatment, helps with innovative care, and invests in research.

But to make this all possible, it takes a physical toll on the Penn State students who've been on their feet for more than a day now.

6abc is pleased to partner with the students behind THON and the team at Four Diamonds to present this year's Dance for a Cure - Live from THON, originally airing live on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

