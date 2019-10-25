Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University says a person responsible for making a threat against the Lewis Katz School of Medicine is in custody, but the school remains closed for the day.

Classes are also canceled Friday.



According to school officials, there is no longer a threat against the school.

The North Philadelphia school issued an alert just before 6:30 a.m.



According to employees on the scene who spoke with Action News, they were told to evacuate the building. They were let back in around 7:20 a.m.


"Activities at Temple University Hospital, including clinical practices, Temple Faculty Physicians, and the remainder of the Health Sciences Center Campus will continue as scheduled," Temple said.
Related topics:
north philadelphiathreattemple university
