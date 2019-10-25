Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody

TU Alert (1/2): The individual responsible for the threat directed at the LK School of Medicine is in custody. There is no longer a threat against the school. The School of Medicine will remain closed and classes canceled for the day, October 25, 2019. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 25, 2019

TU Alert: Due to a potential threat, the LK School of Medicine is closed and classes are canceled today, October 25, 2019. Clinical activities at Temple Hospital will continue as scheduled. All essential employees should check with their Supervisors and plan to report to work. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 25, 2019

BREAKING: Employees being allowed back into Lewis Katz School of Medicine on @Temple campus. Was closed due to threat. One employee says students are still not allowed back in. Police inside. @6abc pic.twitter.com/RtonUr6lJe — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) October 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University says a person responsible for making a threat against the Lewis Katz School of Medicine is in custody, but the school remains closed for the day.Classes are also canceled Friday.According to school officials, there is no longer a threat against the school.The North Philadelphia school issued an alert just before 6:30 a.m.According to employees on the scene who spoke with Action News, they were told to evacuate the building. They were let back in around 7:20 a.m."Activities at Temple University Hospital, including clinical practices, Temple Faculty Physicians, and the remainder of the Health Sciences Center Campus will continue as scheduled," Temple said.