3-alarm fire breaks out at South Jersey store, spreads to apartments

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in Atlantic County, New Jersey battled a 3-alarm fire early Thursday morning.The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on the unit block of North Main Street in Pleasantville.Viewer video showed intense flames pouring from the roof of an apartment building.A large team of firefighters tackled the blaze.Officials said the flames spread through a store on the first floor and up to apartments on the second level.There is no word on any injuries.