3-alarm fire breaks out at South Jersey store, spreads to apartments

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in Atlantic County, New Jersey battled a 3-alarm fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on the unit block of North Main Street in Pleasantville.

Viewer video showed intense flames pouring from the roof of an apartment building.

A large team of firefighters tackled the blaze.

Officials said the flames spread through a store on the first floor and up to apartments on the second level.

There is no word on any injuries.
