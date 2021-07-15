PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in Atlantic County, New Jersey battled a 3-alarm fire early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on the unit block of North Main Street in Pleasantville.
Viewer video showed intense flames pouring from the roof of an apartment building.
A large team of firefighters tackled the blaze.
Officials said the flames spread through a store on the first floor and up to apartments on the second level.
There is no word on any injuries.
3-alarm fire breaks out at South Jersey store, spreads to apartments
TOP STORIES
Show More