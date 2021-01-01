vandalism

3 people arrested for allegedly breaking windows of a federal building in Center City

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested three people accused of breaking windows of a federal building in Center City Thursday.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at 9th and Market streets.

Police say the suspects broke two windows of the Robert N.C. Nix Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.

Two people were arrested at the scene, officials say.

A third person was arrested at 6th and Sansom streets with spray paint and a molotov cocktail in their possession.

Nix was the first African-American Chief Justice of any state's highest court and the first African American to be elected to statewide office in Pennsylvania.

Officials say a motive is not yet known at this time.
