PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested three people accused of breaking windows of a federal building in Center City Thursday.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at 9th and Market streets.
Police say the suspects broke two windows of the Robert N.C. Nix Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.
Two people were arrested at the scene, officials say.
A third person was arrested at 6th and Sansom streets with spray paint and a molotov cocktail in their possession.
Nix was the first African-American Chief Justice of any state's highest court and the first African American to be elected to statewide office in Pennsylvania.
Officials say a motive is not yet known at this time.
3 people arrested for allegedly breaking windows of a federal building in Center City
VANDALISM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News