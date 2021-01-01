3 people arrested for allegedly breaking windows of a federal building in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested three people accused of breaking windows of a federal building in Center City Thursday.The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at 9th and Market streets.Police say the suspects broke two windows of the Robert N.C. Nix Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.Two people were arrested at the scene, officials say.A third person was arrested at 6th and Sansom streets with spray paint and a molotov cocktail in their possession.Nix was the first African-American Chief Justice of any state's highest court and the first African American to be elected to statewide office in Pennsylvania.Officials say a motive is not yet known at this time.