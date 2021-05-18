Health & Fitness

Protecting yourself from ticks and Lyme disease this summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Keeping yourself safe from ticks and Lyme Disease this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With more people spending time outside as pandemic restrictions continue to ease, doctors say it's important to keep an eye out for ticks - some of which can transmit Lyme Disease.

Ticks are most active during the warmer months. To keep the pests off you and your family, health experts say to use tick repellent or bug spray that has DEET in it.

It can also be helpful to wear light-colored clothes, so it's easy to examine yourself after time outside. Wearing long-sleeves and pants will also help keep your skin less exposed.

If you do find a tick on your skin, experts say to use a pair of fine nose tweezers to remove it, but be careful not to squeeze the tick. If you do, you could cause bacteria from the tick to go into the bite wound.

"If you check yourself after every time you are outside and you see it early on, you're unlikely to contract any illness from it. Because, particularly Lyme disease, the tick needs to be attached almost 36 hours before it infects you," said Dr. Alan Taege from the Cleveland Clinic.

Experts say if you start to notice any symptoms, which may include a rash in a bulls-eye pattern, contact your physician right away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckhealthbugslyme diseaseticksbug safety
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News