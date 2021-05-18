Protecting yourself from ticks and Lyme disease this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With more people spending time outside as pandemic restrictions continue to ease, doctors say it's important to keep an eye out for ticks - some of which can transmit Lyme Disease.Ticks are most active during the warmer months. To keep the pests off you and your family, health experts say to use tick repellent or bug spray that has DEET in it.It can also be helpful to wear light-colored clothes, so it's easy to examine yourself after time outside. Wearing long-sleeves and pants will also help keep your skin less exposed.If you do find a tick on your skin, experts say to use a pair of fine nose tweezers to remove it, but be careful not to squeeze the tick. If you do, you could cause bacteria from the tick to go into the bite wound."If you check yourself after every time you are outside and you see it early on, you're unlikely to contract any illness from it. Because, particularly Lyme disease, the tick needs to be attached almost 36 hours before it infects you," said Dr. Alan Taege from the Cleveland Clinic.Experts say if you start to notice any symptoms, which may include a rash in a bulls-eye pattern, contact your physician right away.